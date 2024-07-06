Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Has $898,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.32. 3,059,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,509. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

