Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

AGG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,490,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,435. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average of $97.33.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.