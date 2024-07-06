Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,307 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 130,702,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,484 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 589.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 876,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 749,207 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,995,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,990,000 after purchasing an additional 676,140 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 919.7% in the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 547,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after buying an additional 493,551 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,246,000.

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 665,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,177. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $36.57.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

