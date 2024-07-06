Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Sells 291 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.35.

AMGN traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market cap of $166.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.27. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.44 and a 52-week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

