Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Informa from GBX 975 ($12.33) to GBX 1,010 ($12.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 922 ($11.66) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 875.40 ($11.07).

Get Informa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Informa

Informa Stock Down 0.4 %

Informa Company Profile

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 850.80 ($10.76) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 842.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 811.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 684 ($8.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 880.62 ($11.14). The firm has a market cap of £11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,836.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

(Get Free Report)

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.