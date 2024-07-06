CML Microsystems’ (CML) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

CML Microsystems Stock Down 3.5 %

CML stock opened at GBX 307.50 ($3.89) on Tuesday. CML Microsystems has a 12 month low of GBX 290 ($3.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 460.25 ($5.82). The firm has a market cap of £49.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,095.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 365.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 377.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

CML Microsystems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 1.78%. CML Microsystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,928.57%.

About CML Microsystems

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

