Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 472,127 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.89% of Cognex worth $71,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cognex by 94.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 4.8% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cognex by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 27.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.54.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.28. 654,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,326. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52 and a beta of 1.42. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.14 million. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

