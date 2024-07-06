Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,118,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,143. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

