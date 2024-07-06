Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,130.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,444,000 after acquiring an additional 280,775 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 79.2% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.76. 715,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,085. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.