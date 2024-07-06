Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $722,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,041,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.26. 90,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,317. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.76.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

