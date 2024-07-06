Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4,302.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,572,000.

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.79. 396,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,846. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $278.63 and a one year high of $364.08.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

