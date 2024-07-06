Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 5,227 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

FMAY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,713 shares. The firm has a market cap of $583.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

