Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 23,005.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 64,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.05. 239,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $111.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.94 and its 200-day moving average is $106.70.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

