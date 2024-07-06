Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,033,000 after acquiring an additional 49,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $20.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $806.47. 1,193,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,612. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $165.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $732.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $743.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.28.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

