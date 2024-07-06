Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $987,432,000 after acquiring an additional 116,860 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $503,641,000 after acquiring an additional 176,854 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,265,952 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $395,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

EOG traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,354,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,599. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.