Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 23,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,229.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.55.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,208 shares of company stock valued at $62,514,142. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $10.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,034.23. 418,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,890. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $688.52 and a 1 year high of $1,081.17. The company has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $998.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $956.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

