Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,092. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

