Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,810 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 634,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 2.0% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $38,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985,803 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after buying an additional 14,778,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,741,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,503,000 after buying an additional 10,430,618 shares during the period. First American Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,287,000. Finally, Oikos Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,600,000 after buying an additional 992,700 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.63. 2,253,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,625. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.