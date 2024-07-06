Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,207 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VWO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.66. 7,304,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,564,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.