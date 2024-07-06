Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 497 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.41. The stock had a trading volume of 75,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,388. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.37 and a one year high of $180.98. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.74 and its 200-day moving average is $173.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.