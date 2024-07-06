Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 58 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.51. 1,235,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $186.52 and a one year high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.