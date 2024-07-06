ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,985 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 569,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $68,184,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of COP traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,188,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,330. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

