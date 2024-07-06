Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $519.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.