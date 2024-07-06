Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Stock Performance
Shares of CNSL stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $519.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
