Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.27. 1,551,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,888. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average is $91.05. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.