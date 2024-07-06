Contrasting InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) and Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA)

Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Meihua International Medical Technologies and InspireMD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meihua International Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A InspireMD 0 0 1 0 3.00

InspireMD has a consensus price target of $4.85, indicating a potential upside of 102.93%. Given InspireMD’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InspireMD is more favorable than Meihua International Medical Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meihua International Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A InspireMD -350.35% -55.12% -46.95%

Volatility & Risk

Meihua International Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InspireMD has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meihua International Medical Technologies and InspireMD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meihua International Medical Technologies $97.10 million 0.24 $11.62 million N/A N/A InspireMD $6.20 million 9.61 -$19.92 million ($0.76) -3.14

Meihua International Medical Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than InspireMD.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of InspireMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.6% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of InspireMD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Meihua International Medical Technologies beats InspireMD on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps. The company also distributes disposable medical devices sourced from other manufacturers to customers in China. In addition, it offers COVID-19 products comprising disposable medical masks. The company serves hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions, and medical equipment companies. It also exports its products to Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Yangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Bright Accomplish Limited.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. InspireMD, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Jacobs Institute to execute an early feasibility study of CGuard Prime for the treatment of acute stroke patients with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

