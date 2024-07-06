Contrasting Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) & Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC)

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tower Semiconductor and Alimco Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $46.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.13%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 35.27% 8.78% 7.21% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Alimco Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.42 billion 3.09 $518.49 million $4.41 9.13 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Alimco Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The Company also provides design enablement platform for quick and accurate design cycle, as well as transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, military, and medical device products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

