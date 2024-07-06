Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.42.

CRBG opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,028,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 329,200 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,232,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 793.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,064,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,332,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

