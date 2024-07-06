Counos X (CCXX) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Counos X coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Counos X has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Counos X has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $2,266.76 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Counos X launched on June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. Counos X’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/counosx.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos X (CCXX) is a cryptocurrency that uses a proof of work consensus mechanism and operates on its blockchain. It is designed to be fully fungible and bankable, suitable for secure financial transactions. Counos X facilitates secure and efficient transactions within the Counos Platform, a comprehensive financial ecosystem. This platform offers payment gateways, exchange capabilities, and wallet services to enhance the daily utility of CCXX. Additionally, it provides digital asset securitisation services, making digital assets more fungible and manageable, which benefits businesses and investors adopting blockchain technology in their operations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counos X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

