Cove Private Wealth LLC Invests $206,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,034 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,737 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $839,259,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,506 shares of company stock worth $609,374 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ICE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.79. 2,099,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,975. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.42. The company has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $141.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

