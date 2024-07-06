Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $53.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $42,427.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $639,256.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $42,427.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,783 shares of company stock worth $9,562,442 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 264.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,909 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,088,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,647,000 after buying an additional 1,113,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,966,000 after buying an additional 814,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,325,000 after purchasing an additional 674,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

