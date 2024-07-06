Critical Review: TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) vs. Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TPG RE Finance Trust and Klépierre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG RE Finance Trust 1 1 3 0 2.40 Klépierre 1 2 0 0 1.67

TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus target price of $8.10, suggesting a potential downside of 5.87%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than Klépierre.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

57.1% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Klépierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust -27.55% -21.63% -5.69% Klépierre N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Klépierre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust $135.13 million 5.11 -$116.63 million ($1.57) -5.48 Klépierre $1.62 billion N/A $208.54 million N/A N/A

Klépierre has higher revenue and earnings than TPG RE Finance Trust.

Volatility and Risk

TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats Klépierre on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Klépierre

Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre SA holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre SA is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, Euronext CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's A-list. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

