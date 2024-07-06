Critical Survey: Sow Good (SOWG) & Its Competitors

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sow Good to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sow Good alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Sow Good Competitors -30.56% -48.84% -12.26%

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s peers have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sow Good and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -62.94 Sow Good Competitors $7.29 billion $662.56 million 1.68

Sow Good’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sow Good and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good Competitors 324 1315 1520 31 2.39

Sow Good presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.40%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 12.97%. Given Sow Good’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Sow Good beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sow Good

(Get Free Report)

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.