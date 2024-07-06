Critical Survey: White Fox Ventures (OTCMKTS:AWAW) versus Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR)

White Fox Ventures (OTCMKTS:AWAW – Get Free Report) and Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares White Fox Ventures and Ispire Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Fox Ventures N/A N/A N/A Ispire Technology -8.79% -34.23% -11.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares White Fox Ventures and Ispire Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Fox Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ispire Technology $115.61 million 3.77 -$6.10 million ($0.24) -32.21

Volatility & Risk

White Fox Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ispire Technology.

White Fox Ventures has a beta of 9.56, indicating that its stock price is 856% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ispire Technology has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for White Fox Ventures and Ispire Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score White Fox Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Ispire Technology 0 0 1 1 3.50

Ispire Technology has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.30%. Given Ispire Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ispire Technology is more favorable than White Fox Ventures.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Ispire Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of White Fox Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.2% of Ispire Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ispire Technology beats White Fox Ventures on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About White Fox Ventures

White Fox Ventures, Inc. focuses on the establishment of business academies in Japan. It plans, manages, and promotes seminars and classes. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc. researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

