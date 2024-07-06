Cronos 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.89 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, Cronos has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.30 billion and $6.89 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0867 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00046384 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00013040 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010495 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000671 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

