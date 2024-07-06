CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $19.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,441,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,772,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,621,000 after purchasing an additional 95,839 shares during the last quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $509.84. 3,156,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,123,483. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $510.10. The stock has a market cap of $461.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

