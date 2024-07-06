DeepOnion Market Cap Reaches $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0353 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00081575 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00022911 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010489 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

