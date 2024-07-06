Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $439.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $460.00 to $439.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DE. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $427.66.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.8 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $360.03 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $353.15 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.61.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,248,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 46,241.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,142,000 after purchasing an additional 838,813 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $191,628,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,031,500,000 after buying an additional 263,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.