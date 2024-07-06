Dejitaru Tsuka Hits 24 Hour Volume of $105,654.17 (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market cap of $7.45 million and $105,654.17 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.00725417 USD and is up 6.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $123,116.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

