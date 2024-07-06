Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $663,600.00 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $21.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLI. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DNLI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.