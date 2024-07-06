Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
