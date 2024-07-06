Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,415 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,746,000 after buying an additional 541,148 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,587,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 149,949 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,064,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,028,000 after purchasing an additional 256,923 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,793,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,237,000 after purchasing an additional 77,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,778,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,952,000 after purchasing an additional 183,921 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFAE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 669,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,852. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

