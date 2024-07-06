Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target Cut to GBX 215

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 215 ($2.72) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.47) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 208 ($2.63).

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 196.50 ($2.49) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 199.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 189.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,310.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 132.12 ($1.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 240.10 ($3.04).

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Adam Winslow sold 454,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.57), for a total value of £923,607.37 ($1,168,235.99). In the last three months, insiders acquired 223 shares of company stock worth $44,838. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

