Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 8,079 iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $76.87. 11,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,441. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average of $74.03. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $77.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

