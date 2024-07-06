Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 43,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

PCOR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.86. 1,016,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,031. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $132,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $75,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,866,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $132,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,661.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,554 shares of company stock worth $20,096,420. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

