Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $509,000 in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,979 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the third quarter worth approximately $635,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ENI by 10.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 251,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 24,367 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. ENI’s payout ratio is 60.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on E. StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ENI in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

