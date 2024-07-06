Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $525,000 in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

STVN traded up €0.55 ($0.59) during trading on Friday, hitting €18.53 ($19.92). 272,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,745. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €20.38 and a 200 day moving average of €26.52. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €16.56 ($17.81) and a 12-month high of €36.30 ($39.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of €256.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €261.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Stevanato Group’s payout ratio is 10.91%.

STVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €34.17 ($36.74).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

