Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $658,000 in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

BATS:SYLD traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.11. 62,868 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.13.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

