Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $497,000 Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,660,000 after buying an additional 82,699 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,072,000 after buying an additional 57,010 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,509,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $28,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock traded up $21.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,551.55. 108,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,658. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,361.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,274.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.45, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $776.63 and a 12-month high of $1,555.06.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

