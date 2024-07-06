Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $7.35 Million Investment in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 737,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 4.93% of OP Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 58.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in OP Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,648,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPBK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,986. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $142.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.57 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that OP Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

About OP Bancorp

(Free Report)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.