Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $57.76. 715,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $56.20. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

